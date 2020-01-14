Menu
MUSCLE CAR: When a 1978 Ford Cobra appeared on eBay, Marisa Carpenter knew she wouldn't let an eight-hour drive stand between her and a vintage car. Photos: Ebony Graveur
News

Quick typing speed secures Marisa her dream machine

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

CARS were always an area of passion for Marisa Carpenter (Stecca) and the Crowley Vale woman said it began with her dad.

“I had a father who was always into racing motorbikes so I think that’s where my interest in automotives started,” Marisa said.

Marisa has owned her fair share of vintage cars – a Holden XU1 Torana and Holden SLR Torana but she had her eye on a Cobra.

“They’re classic cars of the muscle car era; they were the cars our parents had so we would have been teenagers if not a bit younger,” she said.

“It takes us back to that time and I think that’s why so they’re so popular among so many people in my age bracket.”

When the chance to get her hands on her very own 1978 Ford Cobra, Marisa didn’t waste any time making the prize hers.

MUSCLE CAR: When a 1978 Ford Cobra appeared on eBay, Marisa Carpenter knew she wouldn't let an eight-hour drive stand between her and a vintage car.
“I always wanted a Hardtop – it’s what I wanted to buy when I was 18,” she said.

“My mother said ‘you’re crazy, you’ll kill yourself in that’ – and so I never got it.”

The iconic sports coup appeared on eBay for auction, without any minimum bid.

As the car was located in a town near Taree, New South Wales, inspecting the car in person was not an option but, after messaging back and forth with the owner, Marisa placed her first bid.

“The auction was set to begin at 1am so we set our alarm clocks and, I have to admit, I’m very fast on a keyboard,” said.

“My best (score) has been 99 words per minute.

“I knew I could beat anyone – I was very confident.”

Marisa plans to maintain the car as it is and not make any drastic changes.
After she secured the car, Marisa’s learned it was auctioned by its owner to fund medical treatment.

“I didn’t know this beforehand but she was selling it to buy chemotherapy drugs for breast cancer,” she said.

“So there is quite an emotional attachment to that car and I did promise her I would look after it.”

Despite its excellent condition, the car has remained in its classic state.

“It’s in very good condition as it is and there is nothing changed on it,” Marisa said.

“It’s drive-able, it has airconditioning … but it doesn’t have coffee cup holders.”

Marisa said the lack of coffee cup holders did not bother her.
