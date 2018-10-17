Menu
Login
BRAVE BOY: James Whiteman acknowledged for his brave effort protecting a fellow student during the recent dangerous storms
BRAVE BOY: James Whiteman acknowledged for his brave effort protecting a fellow student during the recent dangerous storms Chantelle Whiteman
News

Quick-thinking student acknowledged for bravery

Matt Collins
by
17th Oct 2018 1:10 PM

WHEN our children go to school each day, very few could predict what the day has in store for them.

And so it was for Kumbia State School Year 5 student, James Whiteman, who went to school last Thursday thinking it was just going to be a day like any other.

That was until the severe storms hit hard across the South Burnett and James and his fellow students at Kumbia State School were ushered to safety.

As the storm increased to dangerous proportions, the teachers directed students to take cover under the desks.

It was then the hail became so fierce it smashed the windows of the classroom, causing panic and screams from the students.

The courageous James put thoughts of his own safety aside to protect another student from the hail projecting into the classroom.

James was acknowledged for his bravery at Monday morning assembly with a certificate recognising his courageous efforts.

James' mother, Chantelle Whiteman, said she was extremely proud of her boy.

"It brings tears to my eyes when I think that he did that," she said.

"He really went above and beyond what is expected of an 11-year-old."

Thankfully, the heroic Kumbia student had no noticeable injuries and Mrs Whiteman said her innovative son had found a way to administer his own first aid.

"His arms and legs were red but he told me he just put some hail on the injuries to reduce the swelling," she said.

Mrs Whiteman praised the hard working teachers at the school who kept everyone safe during the storms.

"All the teachers and the school did a fantastic job," she said.

Related Items

brave boy bravery award editors picks james whiteman kumbia state school south burnett storms
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Police shocked by drivers speeding through school zones

    Police shocked by drivers speeding through school zones

    News It comes in the same week teenager Danielle Butterfield was killed after she was hit by a maxi taxi while riding her bike at Mount Tarampa.

    • 17th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Mikayla lands amongst the stars

    Mikayla lands amongst the stars

    Horses National win for Prenzlau horse rider

    • 17th Oct 2018 1:05 PM
    Herbicide attack strikes at heart of organic farmer

    Herbicide attack strikes at heart of organic farmer

    News Police confirmed no contaminated produce left the location

    Murphys Creek feels the heat during third chilli festival

    Murphys Creek feels the heat during third chilli festival

    News It is the third year the annual festival has been held.

    Local Partners