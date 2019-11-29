Menu
HEATING UP: BoM released its 2019/20 Summer Outlook showing most of the country likely to see a continuation of the warmer and drier than average conditions experienced through spring.
News

Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
IT's shaping up to be a very warm and dry summer, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, which has released its official outlook for the next few months.

Released yesterday, the bureau's 2019/20 Summer Outlook showed most of the country is likely to see a continuation of the warmer and drier than average conditions experienced through spring.

Bureau manager of long-range forecasting, Dr Andrew Watkins, said Queensland's summer is looking very dry.

"We are seeing very high odds that 80 per cent of the state will experience drier and warmer than average conditions," he said.

Dr Watkins said the outlook was a reminder for communities to be alert to over the coming months.

"We've already seen significant bushfire activity during spring, and the outlook for drier and warmer than average conditions will maintain that heightened risk.

The average summer outlook for Gladstone next week is a maximum of 29.8C, with a minimum of 21.6C.

Gladstone Observer

