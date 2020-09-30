Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land

The huge property in Yaamba worth less than $6000. Courtesy: realestate.com

The huge property in Yaamba worth less than $6000. Courtesy: realestate.com

If you are fed up with the rat race, expensive houses, $6 lattes and traffic, then you might be interested in a few of these cheap and quirky blocks to start your new, free life.

All over Queensland there are blocks of land cheaper than some diamond rings and according to real estate agents, they're getting snapped up.

36 Hume Street, Russell Island

Price: $22,000

Size: 546 m²

Distance to Brisbane CBD: 50km

Po pulation: 1,779

If you're looking to getaway then Russell Island may be your calling.

Several blocks of land worth around $15,000 have been snapped up in a year that LJ Hooker real estate agent Trent Jamieson has been out of the ordinary.

They have sold more than 300 properties over the last four months, they usually sell that many in a year.

A block of land on Russell Island worth $22,000. A bit of work to do here. Courtesy: realestate.com.au

71 Coyne Street, Julia Creek

Price: $15,000

Size: 1,012m²

Distance to Brisbane: 1600km

Population: 511

If the Russell Island vibe isn't particularly your style, or you're looking for something a little more country, then how about a spot that is closer to Alice Springs than it is Brisbane?

This block of land is ready for a house to be built, Julia Creek is east of Mt Isa, has a racecourse, health service, footy oval and plenty of room for adventure.

This block of land is over 1000 square metres and is in Julia Creek. Courtesy: realestate.com

8 Rae Street, North Talwood

Price: $14,000, negotiable.

Size: 1,012m²

Distance to Brisbane: 430km

Population: 165

If you prefer to stay a bit further south, then why not purchase and build on this block of land in North Talwood, on the border of Queensland and NSW.

The small town boasts a school, a police station and a great community spirit.

Google street view of the property in North Talwood.

Lot 1 Wilson St, Condamine

Price: $8000

Size: 2,023 m²

Distance to Brisbane: 330km

Population: 384

We're heading west for this next one, this is the second cheapest block of land we could find and it has been snatched up.

The $8000 block of land in the lovely Condamine had more than 100 inquiries and was bought by mates who knew the spot couldn't be used to build on.

Rather it will be used as their personal getaway, for hiking, camping and fishing.

A 2032 square metre block of land in Condamine worth $8000, it was just sold to a few people using it as a country getaway. Courtesy: realestate.com.au

Lot 543, Canoona Street, Yaamba

Price: $5,500

Size: 3,035 m²

Distance to Brisbane: 650km

Town Population: 62 people

While Yaamba might not be a household name known by everyone it's not far from Rockhampton, the Capricornia Caves and Yeppoon. The block is only a few hundred metres from the Fitzroy river.

Now if you want to build on it you will need council approval but it could be put to use in a similar way to the Condamine property.

The huge property in Yaamba worth less than $6000. Courtesy: realestate.com

27 Pine Street, Kalpowar

Price: $14,000

Size: 870 m²

Distance to Brisbane: 430km

Population: 67

Danyelle Young from LJ Hooker is another real estate agent who says it's been busy over the last few months.

She says places like this one which are perfect for country holiday houses are getting snapped up, in fact she settled three just last week.

This spot is close to the national forest, a decent drive from Gladstone, Bundaberg and Agnes Waters and even has a shed.

This block comes with a shed, three fences and all for under $15,000

11 Frost Street, North Ipswich

Price: $20,000

Size: 197m²

Distance to Brisbane: 40km

Population: 200,000

If none of those take your fancy then there is a block of land in North Ipswich for sale for $20,000.

There is a water drain next to this one so the city council doesn't allow to anyone to build on it but hey, be creative.

The vacant block of land in Ipswich for $20,000. Courtesy: realestate.com

Originally published as Queensland's cheapest blocks of land