Queensland week to kick off and support local businesses

WINNERS: LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan with Rhonda McLucas from last year's winning business, Gatton Real Estate.

WINNERS: LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan with Rhonda McLucas from last year's winning business, Gatton Real Estate. Contributed

NEED a bump in business as you head toward the end of the financial year?

The region's business community is encouraged to register their interest in council's 2019 Queensland Week campaign.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the campaign was an economic stimulus project aimed at getting consumers to make a concentrated effort to shop locally.

"Through this campaign council is trying to cement a 'buy local' state of mind within the region and make doing business locally a point of pride,” Cr Milligan said.

"With the end of financial year looming, now is a great time for local businesses to create special sales or incentives to attract new customers, who may be considering purchasing outside the region.”

According to Cr Milligan, customers can be pleasantly surprised about what they can purchase locally.

"We want to encourage customers to have a new look at what's available locally and if businesses do attract new customers, don't be afraid to start a conversation on what items customers would like stocked in the business,” she said.

In supporting the Queensland Week campaign, both the council and presenting partner the Gatton Star acknowledge the crucial role small businesses play in creating jobs, strengthening community cohesion and enhancing local character in the retail sector.

There is no cost to participate in the campaign. Businesses just need to register with the council and collect their promotion kit, prior to Monday, June 3.

Businesses then collect valid entries from customers during the promotion period until June 9 and return the entry box and entries to council before 10am on Tuesday, June 11.

All participating businesses will receive:

An entry box and full competition terms and conditions;

Entry forms for customers to complete; and

Posters and counter cards to promote Shop Local in the Lockyer Valley.

During the promotion, customers who spend $10

or more in a single transaction at participating businesses will be eligible to win two tickets to The Roll Cage at the Ipswich SuperSprint (V8 Supercars) on Sunday, July 28, valued at $650.

All participating businesses will also go into a draw to win two tickets to the SuperSprint.

For further information, contact the council's economic development co-ordinator, Helen McCraw, on 5462 0354 or email regionaldevelopment@l vrc.qld.gov.au.