This weekend’s Local Government elections will go ahead around Queensland: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Politics

Queensland voters expected to practice hygiene this election

Stuart Fast
28th Mar 2020 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

THE Electoral Commission of Queensland has outlined the hygiene rules for voters to follow at the polling booths today.

The commission expects voters to abide by social distancing measures and avoid handshakes while at the polling booths.

Hand sanitiser will be available for voters and ­officials at voting centres and polling booths where possible.

Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil with them to vote, although pencils will still be available to all voters.

The ECQ is asking voters to practice good respiratory ­hygiene while at the polls.

Additional measures such as queue control will be put in place where voters will need to wait to enter booths.

Vote issuing tables and polling screens will be positioned to maximise distance between all people in attendance, based on the space constraints of the polling booths

The commission acknowledges this is a unique situation for Queensland voters.

