Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An 18-year-old budding AFL player on a ‘toolies’ trip with friends is in the Kuta police lock up after allegedly punched a security guard.
An 18-year-old budding AFL player on a ‘toolies’ trip with friends is in the Kuta police lock up after allegedly punched a security guard.
Crime

Teenage ‘toolie’ locked up in Bali

by Ondy Harvard
30th Nov 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast 'toolie' has been detained in the Kuta police lock up in Bali accused of

assaulting a security guard outside of Burger King.

Zac William Whiting, 18, dressed in nothing but shorts, was caught in a dispute about a

missing mobile phone at 2.45am on Friday (5.45am AEDT) and has been in the cells since.

The budding AFL player and cabinet maker's assistant was on a 'toolies' holiday with

friends during the annual schoolies party pilgrimage to the tropical island.

The teenager allegedly punched Burger King security guard Adni Junus Liu in the face,

causing a wound to the head. He has been formally named as a suspect of the crime,

which carries a maximum sentence of two years and eight months jail.

assault bali editors picks sunshine coast toolie zac william whiting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: First Town Proud winners drawn

        REVEALED: First Town Proud winners drawn

        News The first three Town Proud winners have had their names drawn. Read on to find out who the lucky buyers are.

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        News Do you trust weather forecasts anymore – vote in our weekly reader poll.

        Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        premium_icon Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        Politics The State and Federal Government have signed their Inland Rail deal.

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods