Queensland Rail pay: Senior executives out-earn politicians

by Sophie Chirgwin

QUEENSLAND Rail executives are being paid more than parliamentary leaders, according to a Right to Information document.

The figures - obtained by 7 News - showed the CEO Nick Easy brought home a pay packet of $754,000 per year, more than Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's annual earnings of $527,852.

It was also revealed that in the last financial year, QR's nine-person executive leadership team had a combined salary of $3,539,284.

The executive general manager of the network earns $472,123, followed by the executive GM of people and culture on $450,000.

Seven reported that, in comparison, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earned $385,719 annually, and former US president Barack Obama - when he was in office - earned $527,000 per year.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey told Seven the Government had paid no executive bonuses to Queensland Rail last financial year, and was not contemplating doing so this year.

