Queensland Police Service will participate in the World Drone Congress in Brisbane this week. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Crime

Cops show off new eyes in the sky

by Staff writers
7th Aug 2018 3:05 PM

QUEENSLAND Police Service will join forces with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and the State Emergency Service on Friday to perform a rescue exercise as part of the World Drone Congress in Brisbane.

Dubbed "Tinnie on fire", it will see emergency crews rescue two fisherman in a flaming dingy in the river opposite South Bank's Streets Beach.

Queensland police will showcase their drone-flying schools at the World Drone Congress in Brisbane on Friday, August 10. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The public will be able to watch the exercise unfold from 12.30pm as police demonstrate the use of their new drone technology.

The World Drone Congress 2018 is at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on Thursday and Friday.

The event will feature a range of speakers and a public drone expo.

For full details, visit worldofdrones.com.au

