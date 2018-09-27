Cop critical after hit by ‘stolen car’

A TEENAGE boy and girl are assisting Queensland Police this morning after the allegedly stolen vehicle they were in hit a male constable, leaving him fighting for his life in hospital.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Acting Superintendent Melissa Adams said the hospitalised police officer was there "by chance" when they received reports of a stolen vehicle travelling down Brisbane Rd in the Ipswich suburb of Booval at around 5am this morning.

"By chance, another police vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction and police from that vehicle attempted to deploy stingers to intercept the car," Insp Adams said.

"During that deployment, a police officer has been struck by the vehicle and sustained significant injuries.

"That vehicle continued travelling for a short distance and the offenders left the car."

Queensland Police officers cordoned off Vowels St, where the two teenagers had jumped out of the car, and brought the dog squad in.

Eventually the teenagers were tracked and arrested by police.

The constable is in a critical condition in Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head and internal injuries, where "he is receiving the best care possible", Insp Adams said.

Brisbane Rd is closed in both directions with traffic diversions in place.

Insp Adams asked the public to "say a prayer" for the Queensland constable and said injuries to one of their own was something that hit very close to home.

"It's extremely difficult. we are a very close knit policing district," Insp Adams said.

"We look after ourselves and our thoughts are with this officer and his family. We'd ask people to say a prayer for him."

Police are asking for the public's patience as they work through the crime scene and advised motorists to avoid the area.

"This is a crime scene so we'll be working through it very thoroughly. We apologise to them in advance for the closure and ask them to avoid the area if they possibly can," Insp Adams said.

Brisbane Road is closed with traffic diversions via McGrath Lane and Stafford Street.