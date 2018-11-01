Menu
Login
Superintendent David Johnson with some of the false plates that have been confiscated by police.
Superintendent David Johnson with some of the false plates that have been confiscated by police.
News

Police crack down on paper plates

by Chris Clarke
1st Nov 2018 3:25 PM

A MAJOR crackdown on unregistered vehicles and fake registration plates has been announced by Queensland police.

The three month operation, codenamed Quebec Yield, will also target drivers for red light, mobile phone and seat belt offences.

"We know those with false plates are more likely to commit traffic offences and other criminal offences which puts our community at risk," Superintendent David Johnson said.

"It also means the State Government has to foot the bill when motorists without insurance coverage cause crashes and injure others on our roads."

 

Some of the false plates that have been confiscated by police.
Some of the false plates that have been confiscated by police.

 

Colour printers are being used to print out identical plates on paper.

Police have found this is one of the many ways unlicensed drivers are attempting to dupe the system.

At least 75 people have lost their lives due to unlicensed drivers in recent years.

Between 2013 and 2017, more than $19 million in settlement payments from the State have come due to crashes involving unregistered vehicles.

Quebec Yield will be a statewide operation. It begins today.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks number plate paper plates police registration

Top Stories

    The people have chosen Family Health Clinic

    The people have chosen Family Health Clinic

    Business Family Health Clinic claims People's Choice Award for second time

    • 1st Nov 2018 3:08 PM
    School swimming lessons play a vital role

    School swimming lessons play a vital role

    News Gatton swim teacher urges schools to prioritise swimming lessons.

    New service saves times and increases convenience

    New service saves times and increases convenience

    News Gatton Coles launches new service.

    Peer recognition 'as good as winning the award'

    Peer recognition 'as good as winning the award'

    News Father-daughter team brought home the top prize.

    Local Partners