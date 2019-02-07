State’s best on song for this year’s QMAs

Brisbane-based singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara is up for four awards at this year’s QMAs. Picture: Tara Croser.

THE finalists for the 2019 Queensland Music Awards have been announced, with this year's event shaping up to be the biggest in the event's history.

The 2019 QMAs, which will be held at the Royal International Convention Centre at Brisbane Showgrounds on March 19, will feature live performances from artists including Amy Shark, DZ Deathrays, Clea, Emma Beau and Tokyo Twilight.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL LIST OF THIS YEAR'S NOMINEES (16KB Word format)

ARIA-winning Gold Coast artist Amy Shark will be one of the liver performers at this year’s Queensland Music Awards.

The awards - which are presented by Queensland music industry development association QMusic and have been running in their current guise since 2011 - recognise both celebrated and emerging musicians, with Brisbane-based singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara leading the pack with four nominations for her songs Tapsticks, Lady Blue and Milyakburra.

ARIA-winning Gold Coast singer-songwriter Shark, who won five awards at last year's QMAs, is up for two gongs this year, as are Sahara Beck, San Mei and Tia Gostelow.

Brisbane's Cub Sport, whose self-titled third album debuted at No.12 on the ARIA chart last month, are in the running in the Pop category, where they are up against Clea, Eves Karydas and Future Jr.

Brisbane band Cub Sport are up for an award in the Pop category at this year’s QMAs.

"I feel like this is the purest, deepest form of the creativity that's come through me, throughout the writing of this album," Cub Sport singer Tim Nelson told The Courier-Mail.

Rising Brisbane singer-songwriter Clea, who released her debut album Vermillion late last year, is also on the shortlist in the Pop category for her song Dreaming, and said being nominated "definitely feels like a stepping stone and a bit of a milestone".

"It's so wonderful to feel like there is that official recognition and a lot of people in the industry vote and that's very cool," she said. "It's not about who's sold the most or who's had the biggest audience."

Clea is performing at the event and is also up for an award in the Pop category

In addition to the main awards, the winner of this year's $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship, which is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, will also be announced on the night. The 2019 finalists are Jaguar Jonze, Pool Shop, RIVAH and Sweater Curse.

This year's QMAs will be hosted by The Grates' Patience Hodgson and comedian Mel Buttle, with limited tickets for the event on sale from February 13 from oztix.com.au.