Health

Some aged care homes isolated over COVID-19 threat

by Staff Writers
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
IN RESPONSE to the increased threat of COVID-19 transmission the Queensland Government has reinstated visitor restrictions in the Scenic Rim, Brisbane City, Ipswich City, Logan City, Redland City and Gold Coast City local government areas.

Visitors will be banned, including family and support workers, however end of life visits will still be allowed.

Anyone entering a facility must wear a single use surgical face mask.

Residents will not be allowed to leave their aged care facility unless they are receiving health care, attending a funeral. for an emergency or for compassionate reasons.

The residential aged care facility or the Chief Health Officer can provide an exemption for leave for compassionate reasons.

Residential aged care facility operators must limit staff movements across multiple facilities as much as possible.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the move would protect the community's most vulnerable.

"COVID-19 is a serious illness for all age groups, however we do know the risks tend to increase among the elderly, particularly those with other serious health conditions," she said.

"These restrictions are an important step in helping Queensland respond effectively to this recent outbreak.

"We are focused on making these changes early on in our response and across a broad geographical area.

"I want to be very clear - these restrictions on aged care facilities are the most effective way of protecting Queensland's most vulnerable people."

The news comes as Toowoomba records its first positive case after a man, aged in his 20's returned home from working overseas. 

He is in quarantine at his home. 

aged care covid-19 toowoomba coronavirus toowoomba covid-19
Toowoomba Chronicle

