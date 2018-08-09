Time to stand with the fams on the land

BATTLING drought-stricken farmers are set for a reprieve with a major fundraising appeal set to kick off today.

The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail have joined forces with 7 News and Queensland Country Women's Association to launch the Queensland Drought Appeal.

With the Royal Queensland Show opening tomorrow, the Appeal will be used to help lift spirits in the bush and raise much needed funds for financial support.

Over half of Queensland remains in the grips of drought. Some of the 23 local council areas drought-declared have been without rain since 2013.

This year's summer was the driest on record in Queensland since 1989-90, making it the fifteenth most dry since records were created.

DETAILS OF HOW TO DONATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TODAY

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today launch the Queensland Drought Appeal at the Ekka.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was one more example of Queenslanders helping Queenslanders.

"This has been a prolonged drought having a terrible impact on so many families," she said.

The appeal is aimed at families most in need as a grassroots way of city families attending this year's Ekka to show they care.