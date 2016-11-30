35°
Queensland dominates over 60s cricket titles

Lachlan Mcivor
| 25th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
SURE SHOT: Paul Andrianatos batting in Perth at the Australian Over 60s National Cricket Championships.
SURE SHOT: Paul Andrianatos batting in Perth at the Australian Over 60s National Cricket Championships. Contributed

CRICKET: Twelve Lockyer Valley players competed at the Australian Over 60s National Cricket Championships in Perth earlier in the month.

More than 40 teams of senior cricketers competed across five divisions.

Five of the six Queensland teams won each of their three pool matches, and these teams advanced to the main final of their respective divisions.

On the big day Queensland won three of the finals, which was unprecedented in the competition's 11-year history, with the other two only losing because of rain and the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Fourth division player Paul Andrianatos received the man of match award in all three of his pool matches, and Jeff Evans and Jamie Dowe collected one each in division three.

Lockyer Seniors Cricket co-ordinator Mike Nowlan was competing in his second national championship.

"The standard was much higher and there were a lot more people involved,” Nowlan said.

Queensland entered six teams into the five divisions of the championships, the most the state had entered in the championships.

Nowlan said seniors cricket in Queensland had come a long way in a short space of time.

"When I got involved late 2014... there were something like 90 people playing throughout the state,” he said.

"Now we've got something like 250 people involved... it's not a big number but when they're all over 60 its more significant.”

This is a trend common with senior cricketers in the Lockyer Valley and Nowlan believed it should not slow down any time soon, with many people in their 50s still playing club cricket around the area, ready to bolster the ranks.

"This year in the 2016 season, Lockyer put in a second side so we've really come along in leaps and bounds,” he said.

"It's really growing... it's the fastest growing form of cricket in Australia.”

Topics:  australian over 60s national cricket championships cricket

