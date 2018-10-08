Menu
Login
Matthew Hayden after a surfing accident on Stradbroke Island. Picture: haydos359/Instagram
Matthew Hayden after a surfing accident on Stradbroke Island. Picture: haydos359/Instagram
News

Cricket great in Straddie surf scare

by Caitlin Smith
8th Oct 2018 9:09 AM

QUEENSLAND cricket great Matthew Hayden appears to have had a narrow escape from major injury following a holiday surfing accident.

Hayden posted a photo on Instagram last night, in which he wears a cervical collar and sports two serious abrasions on his forehead.

In what he described as his "last attention seeking post", Hayden thanks friends on Stradbroke Island for their support.

"Especially Ben and Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments, safe to save I truly dodged a bullet. Thank you everyone."

Hayden posted another photo on Instagram a day earlier to say the he'd come off second best taking on the "Straddie back bank".

"Game over for a few days".

cricket editors picks matthew hayden stradbroke island surf scare

Top Stories

    Struggling veteran told PTSD 'not from army service'

    Struggling veteran told PTSD 'not from army service'

    News After serving 32 years in the army Joy O'Donohue struggles to leave her house some days but DVA say her PTSD is not from her service.

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    News The Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee endorsed the bill.

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    News Have your say about your paper

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Local Partners