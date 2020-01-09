Queensland councils contribute to fire-impacted communities

TRAGIC: Each of Queensland’s 77 local councils have been represented in a massive donation to fire-effected communities.

LOCAL councils throughout Queensland have teamed up to demonstrate their support of fire-impacted communities.

The Local Government Association of Queensland this week announced a donation of $77,000 – $1000 on behalf of each of Queensland’s local councils.

“Lockyer Valley Regional Council extends its thanks to the Local Government Association of Queensland for this generous donation on behalf of all Queensland Councils,” LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our southern states after what has been a truly catastrophic weather event.

Over 10 million hectares of land have been razed since the start of the 2019 fire season, with almost two thousand homes lost, close to 30 people dead, and others missing or separated from loved ones.

Non-human casualties have also been high, with untold billions of livestock and wildlife killed or injured in the fires.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the council’s “thoughts and prayers” are with those impacted by the fires.

For a community whose main businesses revolve around farming of produce and animals, this has hit close to home.

“Only recently, the Lockyer Valley experienced the devastating effect of bushfires when the communities of Thornton, Left Hand Branch, Mulgowie, Laidley, Townson and Laidley Creek West were impacted,” Cr Milligan said.

“With the full scope of this devastation yet to be realised, we stand united together with other Queensland councils and the country as a whole.”

This is the latest in a growing list of donations from groups, organisations, individuals and communities.

“The LGAQ’s donation on behalf of the 77 local councils in Queensland will be shared among several organisations to assist the hardworking emergency response groups to continue the amazing work they do,” Cr Milligan said.

Organisations such as the Red Cross, Lifeline Queensland, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland will be among the recipients of the donated funds.

A share of the money will also be given to the RSPCA and WIRES, in support of their urgent work with injured animals.