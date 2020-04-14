Menu
QLD_CM_SPORT_NRL_BRONCS WHITE_25MAR20
Rugby League

Queensland NRL clubs brace for huge ‘sacrifices’

by Chris Honnery
14th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
Queensland's NRL clubs remain hopeful they can avoid isolating in Sydney if the competition resumes next month but admit they are willing to make sacrifices for the "greater good of the code".

It comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's comments that the state's NRL teams were not exempt from the 14-day quarantine laws and therefore could not travel to and from Sydney.

Under current COVID-19 rules, the Cowboys, Broncos and Titans will be forced into a fortnight of quarantine if travelling in and out of Queensland.

It would mean each Queensland club would have to base themselves in New South Wales in order for the NRL competition to go ahead.

"There is no clear health advice at the moment that is telling me that the NRL can start and no other sport can," Palaszczuk said.

Titans chief executive Steve Mitchell backed the Premier's comments, saying "it's only appropriate to be honest".

 

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell. Picture: Jerad Williams
However, he said the situation would leave the club at a disadvantage, with players being away from family for an extended period of time.

"It's a tricky one," Mitchell told ABC Radio.

"I can't speak for the other two Queensland clubs but I think they share the same view that would put us at a disadvantage, that's for sure.

"We want to get the competition, for the greater good of the code, up and running again.

"(But) not at the detriment of the health and the community's greater general wellbeing, that's fundamentally paramount.

"We have to make sacrifices in order to get the competition going. If that means we need to go through some adversity and different obstacles to work through, so be it."

 

 

Broncos boss Paul White last week said the club had been in talks with the state government to allow them to stay in Queensland when the NRL season resumes.

White said he was hopeful of getting the green light to stay and train at Red Hill.

"There is still a lot of work to be done across all levels of the game to see us get back on the field by the end of next month, and player and community safety must remain as an absolute priority during that process," White said.

"We are confident that all those involved - the NRL, clubs, broadcasters, government and sponsors - can work together to make it happen."

Originally published as Queensland clubs brace for huge 'sacrifices'

