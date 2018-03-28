Menu
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

PLAN OF ATTACK: Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner with Derek Scholte's and Executive Officer of the Flower Association Shane Holborn at Tamor Rose Farm in Grantham. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

MINISTER for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner stopped to smell the roses in the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday before revealing the State Government's new Queensland Biosecurity Strategy.

The five-year plan, announced at Tamor Rose Farm in Grantham, will provide the framework to protect the state's almost $20 billion agriculture industry.

Minister Furner said the Queensland Biosecurity Strategy was a blueprint to ensure Queensland remained at the forefront of effective biosecurity measures.

"Queensland's biosecurity system faces increasing challenges from the growth in global trade and movement of people and maintaining the integrity of that system is a top priority for the Palaszczuk Government," Mr Furner said.

"The strategy will help keep Queensland ahead of the curve in delivering effective biosecurity measures that assist in safeguarding our reliable food supply, our lifestyle, environment and economy.

"The strategy will be a developing process in regards to identifying matters that may be of issue, that's why it's important we engage with industry to ensure that we pick up on any threat as a result of that."

He said in five years they hoped to lower impact on pests and diseases entering the country.

More than 30 organisations such as Ag Force, Queensland Farmer's Federation and Local Government Association of Queensland contributed to developing the six themes that formed the strategy.

"Those six themes are; collaboration in governance and leadership, every Queenslander plays their part, empowering to act, bright ideas and better ways and valuing and building our investments and better intelligent systems," Minister Furner said.

Executive Officer of the Flower Association Shane Holborn welcomed the new strategy as robust biosecurity was the key to Queensland farmers being able to grow quality produce affordably.

"Queensland flower farmers are still paying the costs of previous pest and disease incursions with increased surveillance and costly pest management control measures. This strategy will help limit these unnecessary production costs and also keep foreign markets open to Australia's exporters," Mr Holborn said.

Tamor Rose Farm owner Derek Scholte said the strategy could help the government become more aware of the problems growers in the region faced.

"It would help if growers interact with the government because growers can see the biosecurity threats and problems because you can see it in your product," he said.

Minister Furner said the Government and its partners in the biosecurity system would now co-develop action plans which build on the goals outlined in the strategy.

Gatton Star

