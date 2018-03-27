Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Lachlan McIvor

WHILE the current focus is on the Australian athletes as they gear up for the Commonwealth Games, this Thursday is a chance for local heroes to receive their moment in the spotlight.

A total of 18 baton-bearers from the Lockyer Valley will take part in the Queen's Baton Relay as it passes through Gatton and gets closer to it's final destination on the Gold Coast next week.

Forest Hill's Ann Bichel, who works tirelessly as a volunteer for a number of local community groups, clubs and events, is just one of those involved in the "once in a lifetime” opportunity.

While it was a shock to get the nod, it was an even bigger surprise to learn her son Liam will be passing the baton to her on the day.

"He hands it on to me, which is really nice, I get to see him and he gets to see me,” Mrs Bichel said.

"(You get to be involved in that) one little part of history that people will go back and look for.”

This week marks her 30th year living in Forest Hill and Mrs Bichel has become well-known for her heavy involvement in the community.

"I was a stay at home mother, so it gave me social interaction with others, because I didn't have that work force social interaction,” she said.

"You did your community things, you did the things at school, you meet other people and you network and it all just snowballs and just keeps going.

"It just keeps you active and doing something useful.

"There are so many people that do lots of things around the place, not just me.

"Every group you go to there's people that don't just do one, they've all got three or four different clubs (they help out).”

The excitement was building with each passing day as the relay draws nearer.

"You have to be able to do (your section) in two minutes and I can walk 200m in two minutes,” she said.

"I used to be able to sprint it quite quickly but I wouldn't want it to be over so quickly anyway.”