Queen star’s shock ’brush with death’

Brian May has today revealed he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital in "agony".

Queen's lead guitarist said doctors found he had three blocked arteries after he felt pain in his chest that lasted about 40 minutes, according to The Sun.

Speaking on Instagram, the 72-year-old said the emergency unfolded just after finding out he had ripped his buttock muscles.

He said he had been in "agony" from the injury - with a further MRI finding he had a compressed sciatic nerve that had caused the pain that was like "putting a screwdriver in my back".

Adam Lambert performing with Brian May from Queen at Adelaide Oval in North Adelaide. Picture: MATT LOXTON

And the legendary musician said he had been "very near death" without realising, as doctors found he had three congested arteries.

He said: "In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack. I say small, it's not something that did me any harm.

"It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness. It's that feeling in the arms and sweating."

The musician's doctor then drove him to hospital where he had an angiogram - a type of X-ray used to examine blood vessels.

He said: "I turned out to have three arteries which were congested and in danger of blocking the blood to my heart."

And he said there had been "a lot of pressure" to have open heart surgery.

But after consideration, he opted for three stents to put in.

John Farnham (L) and Brian May of Queen (R) perform during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to the camera today, he said: "When I came around, it was as if nothing had happened.

"I couldn't feel they had been in here. I couldn't feel anything and I still can't, it's been amazing.

"It's an incredible operation done by the right skilful person and I thank them from the bottom of my heart".

Brian was today spotted with two walking sticks as he got out of a car.

With a face mask around his neck, he was seen smiling as he headed into a home.

And the guitarist said he had walked out of the operation "with a heart that is very strong now", adding "I think I'm in good shape for some time now."

Brian May from Queen at Brisbane Airport. Picture: Channel Seven

May said over the past few days he had managed to stop taking painkillers after his injured leg and operation - saying it was a "big step".

And he encouraged anyone over the age of 60 to get an angiogram.

He said: "Nothing could tell me I was about to get in real, real trouble.

"I could have died from that. Anyway, I didn't die, I came out."

The musician also urged people to "really look after ourselves as we get to the autumn years".

He told his fans: "What seems to be a very healthy heart may not be."

Brian said he had always thought he was a "healthy guy", often cycling and keeping fit.

Adam Lambert (L) performs with Brian May of Queen during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

He said: "I'm very grateful, incredibly grateful that I have a life to lead.

"I was very near death because of this, the pain I had was from something completely different but I'm good. I'm ready to rock."

Ending the five minute video, he asked his fans not to panic.

And he said instead of sending him sympathies, they should send him congratulations.

May co-founded Queen with lead singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor after previously performing with Roger in the band Smile.

Queen has been estimated to have sold between 170 million to 200 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling music acts of all time.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

Originally published as Queen star's shock 'brush with death'