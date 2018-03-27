Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Jam or cream? The debate that needed royal intervention

Traditional English afternoon tea: scones with clotted cream.
Traditional English afternoon tea: scones with clotted cream.
by Seniors News

WHICH came first? The cream or the jam?

That's the question which has inflamed tensions on social media after one of Britain's finest and historic houses - Lanhydrock National Trust - shared a picture of a scone with cream and jam to promote Mother's Day on its Facebook page.

Reader poll

Do you put jam or cream first on your scones?

View Results

 

And, like most things dealing with etiquette, it took a royal intervention to settle the debate.

The picture in question clearly shows the jam on top of the cream, sparking hysteria amongst the jam aficionados.

While the cream lovers amongst us saw Lanhydrock's post as the affirmation they've always craved.

The ensuing war of words threatened to engulf the nation until her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, settled the debate once and for all.

According to the Queen's former chef, Darren McGrady, her highness took her scones with jam and cream in one particular fashion.

"The Queen always had home-made Balmoral jam first … with clotted cream on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the Royal tea tent and all Royal tea parties," McGrady wrote on Twitter.  

And the Queen's word is law!

The Queen attends the Commonwealth Day Observance Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA-Pool/MEGA
The Queen attends the Commonwealth Day Observance Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Topics:  cream editors picks jam queen elizabeth ii scones the queen the royals

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners