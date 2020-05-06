Queen sends message to Australia

The Queen has congratulated Australia on its success in handling the coronavirus pandemic, saying she's pleased to hear horse races are still running.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he received a phone call from Her Majesty on Tuesday evening, who was checking in to "see how we're all getting on".

"The Queen was very interested to hear about our progress in combating COVID-19 and was so pleased we have managed to prevent the terrible impacts," Mr Morrison said in a post on Instagram.

She was also keen to hear how Australia was recovering after the devastating bushfires earlier this year.

"Our recovery from the bushfires was also a key area of interest for her, as well as the ongoing drought," Mr Morrison said.

She was particularly pleased to hear "horse races were still running" and sent her "very best wishes" to the country, he added.

The call comes after Mr Morrison spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to congratulate him on the birth of his son, Wilfred, and discuss the economic impact of the pandemic.

"We swapped notes on our virus responses, how we're dealing with restrictions and looking to safely open up our economies, the international issues around the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the need to learn the lessons from the outbreak that has taken so many lives and threatened his own," Mr Morrison said on Twitter.

Mr Johnson nearly lost his life when he was hospitalised with severe coronavirus symptoms in April.

"It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it," he told The Sun on Sunday.

"I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place," he revealed. "The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong."

"They gave me a face mask so I got litres and litres of oxygen and for a long time I had that and the little nose jobbie."

Mr Johnson's son was born just 17 days after he was discharged from hospital and was given the middle name of Nicholas - in recognition of doctors Nicholas Price and Nicholas Hart, who saved his life in intensive care.

Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds with their newborn son, Wilfred. Picture: Supplied

QUEEN ALSO CHECKS IN ON NZ

The Queen also called New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, last week to check how it was getting on.

"A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19," Ms Ardern wrote in a similar post on Instagram.

"It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight. Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me."

Australia has now recorded almost 6850 cases of COVID-19 and 97 deaths, while New Zealand has reported around 1480 cases and 20 deaths.

The United Kingdom is one of the worst-hit countries in the world, with nearly 200,000 infections and 28,800 deaths.

Originally published as Queen sends message to Australia