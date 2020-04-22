Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Quarantine crackdown as fines hit $1.6m

by Elise Williams
22nd Apr 2020 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS good news for Queenslanders yesterday as the state reported the first day of zero COVID-19 cases in over a month, however police refused to back down from stringent COVID-19 measures, as officers from across the state conducted nearly 100 compliance checks in one day.

The Queensland Police Service yesterday made a tactical decision to target all Queenslanders who were on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine in increased efforts to ensure individuals continue to do the right thing as their two week state ordered quarantine period draws to a close.

Officers checked on 94 individuals in the 24 hours to 12.01am Tuesday, while the day prior saw only 40 compliance checks take place.

Yesterday, 29 infringement notices were issued to individuals who breached public health directions under the Public Health Act, totalling over $38,000 in fines issued during the 24-hour period.

The state's accumulated income from fines since the health order was issued on March 27 sits at just under $1.65 million.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

Some Aussies are still trying to make their way into the Sunshine State, as 21 vehicles were turned around at the state's borders, while another one was refused entry into a Queensland domestic airport.

Of the 3011 people who were allowed entry into the state following thorough checks at border checkpoints, 78 were issued with a direction to quarantine.

Originally published as Quarantine crackdown as fines hit $1.6m

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus qld crime editors picks quarantine queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment As the impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve, new figures reveal 120,000 Queenslanders are among the 750,000 Australians to lose their jobs so far.

        Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        premium_icon Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        Rural It’s not the type of crop you’d expect to find in Toogoolawah

        Rural teacher’s amazing devotion to sustain student learning

        premium_icon Rural teacher’s amazing devotion to sustain student learning

        News After discovering many students had limited or no internet, this teacher came up...

        Council’s rates amid lowest in region for third year running

        premium_icon Council’s rates amid lowest in region for third year running

        Council News Despite having some of the lowest rates in Southeast Queensland, there are calls...