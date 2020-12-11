‘Quality restaurant’ wanted for former popular cafe site

Somerset Regional Council is calling for a quality restauant to occupy the former Cormorant Bay Cafe site at Wivenhoe Dam.

Somerset Regional Council is calling for a quality restauant to occupy the former Cormorant Bay Cafe site at Wivenhoe Dam.

SOMERSET council will push for a quality restaurant to take over the vacant business space at Cormorant Bay on Wivenhoe Dam.

The former Cormorant Bay cafe was closed last year for repairs after Seqwater identified the site required extensive structural repairs.

In the recent Somerset Regional Council meeting, councillors agreed to write to Seqwater, advocating for a “quality restaurant” to be established at the former cafe site.

Cormorant Bay Cafe Aerial.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was a “huge shame” the popular venue had closed.

“We recognise the strong tourism benefit this asset brings to the region and our local economy,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We are strongly in support of Seqwater attracting a quality restaurant to this location.”

Cafe owners were invited to tender to run the cafe last year in May, which did not result in any prospective lessees.

It was re-advertised shortly after in June.

Seqwater committed $500,000 to refurbishing the building, which included replacing timber at the stairs and veranda, as well as plumbing and cosmetic improvements.