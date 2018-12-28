Quality and hard work are winning factors for Diamond Valley

RESULTS: From humble beginnings, Diamond Valley Brangus has become an award winning stud.

IN JUST a few short years, Lockyer Valley stud Diamond Valley Brangus has gone from a small start-up to winning shows around the state - including the Ekka.

Matthew Sirett and his family run more than 50 brangus cattle on various properties dotted around the state, including Mt Whitestone, Marburg, Kalbar, Murgon and Atherton, and have become a formidable force in brangus breeding.

But it wasn't always this way, as Mr Sirett explained it was a rocky start when the Gatton-based operation first began in 2012.

"First we just bought a couple of older cows from studs and we didn't really have a lot of luck with that,” Mr Sirett said.

They went back to the drawing board and came up with a new approach.

"We felt if we're going to do it, we're going to concentrate on quality rather than quantity so we lashed out and made a big investment on just one heifer,” he said.

"We did some embryo work with her and flushed some of those embryos out and had them put in and started off a handy herd.”

This decision proved to be a vital one, and Mr Sirett said the cattle they were breeding were "some of the best I've seen”.

The family team behind Diamond Valley Brangus - Matthew Sirett and Jodie & Arabella Renwick. Dominic Elsome

This passion for quality continued when it came time to begin showing their cattle.

While Mr Sirett and his family had originally hoped to show the animals themselves, they made the decision to have them professionally lead to get the best results possible.

"I looked at them and thought - they are too good for me to get wrong,” he said.

"We've put everything into these cattle and we figured it had to be done properly.”

The family contracted Leegra Fitting Service of Murgon to show their brangus and Mr Sirett said they hadn't looked back.

"They look after the show animals and get them out there to promote our stud and the brangus breed,” he said.

"This allows us to concentrate on looking after our cattle at home.”

The high quality approach and hard work the family put in was rewarded last year, when two Diamond Valley beasts won a slew of titles across the state.

A stud bull and heifer competed in 22 shows, with the female taking out the brangus feature show in Emerald.

But the highlight came when the pair won 'the double' at last year's Ekka.

"They both won they're classes, then they both won junior champion and then they both won grand champion brangus,” Mr Sirett said.

Diamond Valley Miss Foundation 468L, with her bull calf Patriot, won Grand Champion Brangus Female at Beef 2018. Kent Ward

The heifer, now cow, Diamond Valley Miss Foundation 468L went on to again compete in the show scene this year with her bull calf Patriot.

The pair once again took out the brangus feature show in Emerald and went on to win Grand Champion Brangus Female at Beef 2018 in Rockhampton.

Competing at such a high level and winning after just a few short years in the business was a vindication of the stud's approach according to Mr Sirett.

"It's very exciting to know you're on the right track,” he said.

Mr Sirett explained they picked the brangus breed because of its all-round potential and calm temperament that made the cattle easy to work with.

"They're a very good quality all round breed - they can put up with the ticks and a bit of heat and can handle when it's dry and tough,” he said.

Diamond Valley stud takes a very hands on approach to its breeding program, with the family analysing every detail of their cattle to determine the next steps they would take with their lines.

With two strong show seasons behind them, the family team are looking to continue their work and are busy preparing for the next generations of Diamond Valley cattle.

The stud aims breed the best heifers, using bulls from bloodlines that produce high-milk producing cows.

"If you look back at good bulls in the breed, they always come from good cows.”

Despite the tough times and hard work the family have faced in past years, their passion for their animals is plain to see -as is their pride in the results they've been able to achieve in such a short time.

Mr Sirett said he can't say why he loves his work so much - it's just who he is.

"I don't really know to tell you the truth,” he said.