Quaden rejects $700k Disneyland trip cash

The family of Quaden Bayles won’t be accepting $700,000 raised to send the nine-year-old to Disneyland, saying the money will be donated to charity.

US comedian Brad Williams raised more than $700,000 through a GoFundMe page to send Quaden to Disneyland after a heartbreaking video of the boy went viral.

Like Quaden, Williams was also born with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism.

But Quaden's family say they will decline the trip as they want the money to go to charities that need it, according to NITV News.

"What kid wouldn't want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden's life," Quaden's Aunty Mundanara Bayles said.

"But my sister said 'you know what, let's get back to the real issue'.

"We want the money to go to community organisations that really need it. They know what the money should be spent on, So as much as we want to go to Disneyland, I think our community would far off benefit from that."

The fundraising campaign was started after a video emerged showing Quaden "in hysterics" as he spoke about the toll bullying had had on him.

"Give me a knife - I want to kill myself," Quaden tells his mum through tears, adding: "I just want to die right now."

Video of Quaden Bayles went viral. Picture: Supplied

The viral went viral immediately in Australia and overseas.

NRL footy players rallied behind young Quaden along with other celebrities including Australian actor Hugh Jackman and UK TV host Piers Morgan.

"Quaden - you've got a friend in me," Jackman posted on Twitter alongside a 20-second video saying "bullying is not okay, period, life is hard enough".

"Quaden you are stronger than you know mate and no matter what, you have got a friend in me."

Williams said seeing the heartbreaking clip of Quaden in hysterics, crying and begging to "die", "struck a nerve with him".

Williams' condition has played a huge role in his stand-up comedy and television roles.