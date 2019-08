A man is in a stable condition after losing control of a quad bike

Louise Stonehouse

A a quad biker has suffered serious chest injuries after crashing into a barbed wire fence on the NSW Central coast.

The 22-year-old man lost control of a quad bike at a property in Kulnura and impacted on the barbed wire before 9am on Sunday morning, a statement from Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said.

His injuries are significant but not life threatening.

He has been transported by helicopter in a stable condition to John Hunter Hospital.