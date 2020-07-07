Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Quad bike rider badly injured in rollover

by Luke Mortimer
7th Jul 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GOLD Coast quad bike rider has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital after badly injuring his hand in a quad bike rollover.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including a critical care crew, were called to a private property at Ormeau about 8.40pm.

They treated a man aged in his 30s who had a "significant hand injury" in the rollover.

He was taken in a stable condition by road under lights and sirens to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane due to the severity of his injuries.

There have been six fatalities involving quad bikes in Queensland this year, according to data collected by the Federal Government.

Originally published as Quad bike rider badly injured in rollover

More Stories

emergency services princess alexandra hospital quad bike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How $270 billion defence spend brings more jobs to Ipswich

        premium_icon How $270 billion defence spend brings more jobs to Ipswich

        News Ipswich politicians are calling for the Federal Government to direct part of the mammoth spend in the city to bring more investment and jobs.

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP

        Lockyer man sent images of ‘decapitated humans’

        premium_icon Lockyer man sent images of ‘decapitated humans’

        Crime Gatton court heard a man sent a series of threatening messages and photos to a...

        Toddler with serious burns after fire pit fall

        premium_icon Toddler with serious burns after fire pit fall

        News DOCTORS are treating a young girl for serious burns to her arm and hand.