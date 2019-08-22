QPS switches to SMS

Police are embracing the convenience of technology in the communication age, with the introduction of a new policy.

Queensland Police Service last week announced they were rolling out a new system of contacting members of the public via SMS.

Previously, police could only contact people by telephone, or physically meeting with them.

QPS believes this new method will provide a more convenient and reliable means of getting in contact with members of the public, since many people don't always answer phone calls marked 'private' or 'no caller ID'.

Acting Sergeant Dan Curtin from Gatton Police said his station would take full advantage of the new technology.

"Gatton Police would use this method of communicating with members of the public if it is applicable to the individual situation,” he said.

"It would be handy to provide basic details like complaint reference numbers.”

To reduce the risk of scams, the messages will include information such as the crime report number, to verify that they came from QPS.

The messages will also not include any attachments or hyperlinks.

The SMS system was trailed in Brisbane South, Logan, and Gladstone earlier this year, with 88 per cent of the community supporting the system, and 78 per cent of officers reporting that the use of SMS was very effective in contacting members of the public.

Some officers, like Sgt Curtin, still favour the more traditional methods of contacting people.

"I personally prefer to have face to face or telephone conversation with victims of crime than via text message,” he said.