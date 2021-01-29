State's six vaccine hospitals named

An infectious disease physician is not worried about COVID-19 ‘vaccine hesitancy’ among health workers at his hospital, one of six named as vaccine hubs.

Six Queensland hospitals from Cairns in the far north to the Gold Coast in the south have been revealed as the state's prime locations for the rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

Queenslanders in line to receive the Pfizer vaccine will get their shots at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital, Townsville University Hospital, Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Gold Coast University Hospital and Cairns Hospital.

Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration recently approved the Pfizer jab for Australians aged 16 and older.

The Gold Coast University Hospital, one of six major hubs for the early rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Queensland. Photo: Darren England.

The Morrison Government has purchased 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough for five million people.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has said priority for early vaccination would be given to quarantine and border workers, frontline health employees at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure, aged care and disability support staff and nursing home residents.

The six eastern seaboard hospitals have been chosen as the major hubs for the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine because of the complexity surrounding its storage, transport and distribution.

The Pfizer vaccines need to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

Gold Coast University Hospital director of infectious diseases John Gerrard said the facility had been preparing since September for the vaccine rollout.

Gold Coast University Hospital infectious diseases physician Dr John Gerrard, who treated Queensland's first cases of COVID-19. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"As soon as we get the supply, we're going to start giving it," Dr Gerrard said.

"We've recruited vaccinators, we have the space designated, it's all cleaned and ready to take the equipment. We're ready to go. We're eager.

"About nine out of 10 of our staff have indicated that they are wishing to receive the vaccine. I'm not worried at all about vaccine hesitancy."

When the first vaccines will be given in Australia, depends on how quickly Pfizer can supply the product, but it's expected to be late next month or early March.

Australia has also purchased about 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, but the TGA is yet to approve that vaccine.

On the first anniversary of the COVID-19 public health emergency being declared in Queensland, one new case was reported in hotel quarantine - a woman in her 40s who had recently returned from Pakistan, via Doha.

The state's Deputy Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett said: "It's really a testament to how successful the hotel quarantine has been that the majority of our cases are detected in hotel quarantine.

"We will continue to see cases and we continue to monitor the situation overseas. We have to continue to remind the community that if you do feel unwell or have any symptoms to please go and get tested.

"But today is probably a day more for celebrating, really, the position we're in."

Originally published as Qld's six vaccine hospitals named