Kym Watkins was placed in intensive care after contracting COVID-19. On Thursday, she left hospital to the applause of the staff who helped save her life.
QLD’s first critically ill COVID-19 patient leaves hospital

by Greg Stolz
10th Apr 2020 11:55 AM
QUEENSLAND'S first critically ill coronavirus patient has been released from hospital to the applause of doctors and nurses.

Retired police officer Kym Watkins was placed in intensive care in Gold Coast University Hospital last month after contracting the virus while on a holiday to COVID-19 hotspot New York with husband Grant.

Kym Watkins leaves the hospital in a wheelchair.

Mr Watkins also caught the virus but experienced only mild symptoms, however his wife became seriously ill and was placed on a ventilator.

She was released from hospital on Thursday to the applause of medical staff.

"You can't see how big I'm smiling under this mask," she said as she was wheeled out of the hospital ward.

"Thankyou for saving my life! I'm so grateful to the amazing people at Gold Coast University Hospital - everyone from the doctors and nurses to the people who meticulously clean the ward are incredible at their jobs."

There have been almost 180 coronavirus cases on the Gold Coast, including Hollywood star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson who were admitted to the university hospital last month with mild symptoms, before being released.

No COVID-19 deaths have been recorded on the Gold Coast.

