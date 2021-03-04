Menu
News

Qld’s active cases climb to 21 after seven overnight

by Janelle Miles
4th Mar 2021 12:26 PM
Queensland has recorded seven new cases of the COVID-19 virus in hotel quarantine, taking the number of active infections in the state to 21.

The state has had 1342 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since the pandemic began.

All known cases of the virus in Queensland since January 11 have been recorded in hotel quarantine.

Queensland’s seven new cases of COVID-19 are all in hotel quarantine. Picture Lachie Millard
The seven new cases come as more than 70 passengers who arrived into Brisbane on Qatar Airways flight QR898 on February 17 have been required to spend five days more in hotel quarantine.

They were due to leave two Brisbane hotels yesterday after 14 days in quarantine but will now have to stay until Monday.

The decision to extend their quarantine to 19 days comes after four passengers on the same flight, including one who travelled on to New Zealand, tested positive to a mystery Russian variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as B. 1.1.317.

Although B. 1.1.317 has not been labelled a "variant of concern", so little is known about it, Queensland Health opted to increase the quarantine of passengers on the flight and to require them to undertake additional COVID-19 testing.

The latest Queensland Health data shows more than 5400 people have received COVID-19 vaccinations since the rollout began last week.

Originally published as Qld's active cases climb to 21 after seven overnight

