Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A border blockage that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.
A border blockage that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.
Health

Queensland-NSW border blockage reopened

by Kyle Wisniewski
8th Jul 2020 5:57 PM

A border blockade that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.

The Qld/NSW border blockade on Miles Street and Ducat Street was taken down Wednesday afternoon, days before originally scheduled.

People will still require the correct paperwork to cross the area but it's welcomed news for the towns of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads, who have been separated since the Queensland border's shut on April 3.

Since new border pass paperwork was required to cross the Qld/NSW border, significant congestion has occurred, with hundreds of people being turned back at the checkpoints.

The Queensland borders are officially reopening on July 10 to all states and territories except Victoria.

The premature reopening comes off the back of border blockades being erected between NSW and Victoria on midnight Tuesday, making it no longer possible to travel easily between Melbourne and Sydney.

A border blockage on Miles Street and Ducat Street has reopened days before scheduled. Scott Powick Newscorp
A border blockage on Miles Street and Ducat Street has reopened days before scheduled. Scott Powick Newscorp

Originally published as Qld/NSW border blockage reopened
 

border ban coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops head to ambulance station for ‘critical’ education

        premium_icon Cops head to ambulance station for ‘critical’ education

        News At the scene of a car crash, a Somerset cop struggled to help an ambulance officer who needed a piece of lifesaving equipment handed to her.

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News One case is an Australian Defence Force officer in quarantine

        NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

        premium_icon NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

        Breaking Police confirm the age and home town of man involved in fatal crash

        Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        premium_icon Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        Breaking A man has died in a serious traffic crash on the Warrego Highway