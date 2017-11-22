QLD VOTES: Where valley residents can cast theirs

WE ARE heading to the polls this Saturday and if you're not among the more than 330,000 who have already snuck into a pre-polling booth, we've got an idea of where you have to go.
Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.
Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.
If you're after a snag, the Democracy Sausage project is back in action, complete with map to show you where to find a snag and maybe a cake too.
Scroll down for voting locations Star readers can visit in the electorates of Lockyer, Nanango and Ipswich West.
LOCKYER
Blenheim (Blenheim State School), 81 Blenheim Road, BLENHEIM
Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE
Flagstone Creek (Flagstone Creek State School), 56 Flagstone School Road, FLAGSTONE CREEK
Forest Hill (Forest Hill State School), 11 Church Street, FOREST HILL
Gatton (Gatton State School), 26 William Street, GATTON
Gatton South (Lockyer District High School (Assembly Hall)) William Street, GATTON
Glamorgan Vale (Glamorgan Vale State School) Glamorgan Vale Road, GLAMORGAN VALE
Glenore Grove (Community Hall), 9 Brightview Road, GLENORE GROVE
Grantham (Grantham State School), 15 Victor Street, GRANTHAM
Hatton Vale (Hatton Vale State School), 27-35 Hannant Road, HATTON VALE
Helidon (Helidon State School), 16 School Street, HELIDON
Kentville (Kentville State School) Turpin Road, KENTVILLE
Laidley (Laidley District State School), 232 Patrick Street, LAIDLEY
Lake Clarendon (Lake Clarendon State School), 35 Lake Clarendon Road, LAKE CLARENDON
Lawes (UQ Gatton Campus - Morrison Hall (Ground Level)) Warrego Highway, LAWES
Lockrose (Lockrose State School) Lockrose Road, LOCKROSE
Lowood (Lowood State High School Hall) Prospect Street, LOWOOD
Ma Ma Creek (Ma Ma Creek State School) Gatton-Clifton Highway, MA MA CREEK
Minden (Minden State School), 1032 Lowood-Minden Road, MINDEN
Mount Sylvia (Mount Sylvia State School), 6 Left Hand Branch Road, MOUNT SYLVIA
Murphys Creek (Murphy's Creek State School) Murphys Creek Road, MURPHYS CREEK
Plainland (Faith Lutheran College), 5 Faith Avenue, PLAINLAND
Stockyard Creek (Public Hall) Stockyard Creek Road, STOCKYARD
Tarampa (Tarampa State School) Manthey Road, TARAMPA
Thornton (Thornton State School), 4 Thornton School Road, THORNTON
Upper Tenthill (Baptist Church Hall), 979 Tenthill Creek Road, UPPER TENTHILL
Withcott (Withcott State School), 26 Biggs Road, WITHCOTT
NANANGO
Coominya (Coominya State School), 7 Cornhill Street, COOMINYA
Esk (Esk State School), 49 East Street, ESK
Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE
Moore (Soldiers Memorial Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, MOORE
Mount Tarampa (Mount Tarampa State School) Profkes Road, MOUNT TARAMPA
Toogoolawah (Toogoolawah State School) Gardner Street, TOOGOOLAWAH
IPSWICH WEST
Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL
Brassall West (Congregational Hall), 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL
Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL
Karalee (Karalee State School Hall), 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE
Leichhardt (Immaculate Heart Primary School) Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT
Leichhardt School (Leichhardt State School Hall), 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT
North Ipswich (Ipswich North State School Hall) Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH
Pine Mountain Hall (Public Hall), 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN
Pine Mountain Road (St Joseph's School Hall), 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH
Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING
Tivoli (Tivoli State School), 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI
Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.