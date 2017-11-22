QLD VOTES: Where valley residents can cast theirs

WE ARE heading to the polls this Saturday and if you're not among the more than 330,000 who have already snuck into a pre-polling booth, we've got an idea of where you have to go.

Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.

Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.

If you're after a snag, the Democracy Sausage project is back in action, complete with map to show you where to find a snag and maybe a cake too.

Scroll down for voting locations Star readers can visit in the electorates of Lockyer, Nanango and Ipswich West.

LOCKYER

Blenheim (Blenheim State School), 81 Blenheim Road, BLENHEIM

Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE

Flagstone Creek (Flagstone Creek State School), 56 Flagstone School Road, FLAGSTONE CREEK

Forest Hill (Forest Hill State School), 11 Church Street, FOREST HILL

Gatton (Gatton State School), 26 William Street, GATTON

Gatton South (Lockyer District High School (Assembly Hall)) William Street, GATTON

Glamorgan Vale (Glamorgan Vale State School) Glamorgan Vale Road, GLAMORGAN VALE

Glenore Grove (Community Hall), 9 Brightview Road, GLENORE GROVE

Grantham (Grantham State School), 15 Victor Street, GRANTHAM

Hatton Vale (Hatton Vale State School), 27-35 Hannant Road, HATTON VALE

Helidon (Helidon State School), 16 School Street, HELIDON

Kentville (Kentville State School) Turpin Road, KENTVILLE

Laidley (Laidley District State School), 232 Patrick Street, LAIDLEY

Lake Clarendon (Lake Clarendon State School), 35 Lake Clarendon Road, LAKE CLARENDON

Lawes (UQ Gatton Campus - Morrison Hall (Ground Level)) Warrego Highway, LAWES

Lockrose (Lockrose State School) Lockrose Road, LOCKROSE

Lowood (Lowood State High School Hall) Prospect Street, LOWOOD

Ma Ma Creek (Ma Ma Creek State School) Gatton-Clifton Highway, MA MA CREEK

Minden (Minden State School), 1032 Lowood-Minden Road, MINDEN

Mount Sylvia (Mount Sylvia State School), 6 Left Hand Branch Road, MOUNT SYLVIA

Murphys Creek (Murphy's Creek State School) Murphys Creek Road, MURPHYS CREEK

Plainland (Faith Lutheran College), 5 Faith Avenue, PLAINLAND

Stockyard Creek (Public Hall) Stockyard Creek Road, STOCKYARD

Tarampa (Tarampa State School) Manthey Road, TARAMPA

Thornton (Thornton State School), 4 Thornton School Road, THORNTON

Upper Tenthill (Baptist Church Hall), 979 Tenthill Creek Road, UPPER TENTHILL

Withcott (Withcott State School), 26 Biggs Road, WITHCOTT

NANANGO

Coominya (Coominya State School), 7 Cornhill Street, COOMINYA

Esk (Esk State School), 49 East Street, ESK

Fernvale (Fernvale State School) Brisbane Valley Highway, FERNVALE

Moore (Soldiers Memorial Hall) D'Aguilar Highway, MOORE

Mount Tarampa (Mount Tarampa State School) Profkes Road, MOUNT TARAMPA

Toogoolawah (Toogoolawah State School) Gardner Street, TOOGOOLAWAH

IPSWICH WEST

Brassall (Ipswich State High School Hall), 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

Brassall West (Congregational Hall), 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL

Churchill (Churchill State School Hall) Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Karalee (Karalee State School Hall), 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE

Leichhardt (Immaculate Heart Primary School) Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT

Leichhardt School (Leichhardt State School Hall), 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT

North Ipswich (Ipswich North State School Hall) Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH

Pine Mountain Hall (Public Hall), 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN

Pine Mountain Road (St Joseph's School Hall), 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH

Sadliers Crossing (Blair State School Hall) Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

Tivoli (Tivoli State School), 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI

Yamanto (Amberley District State School Hall), 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO