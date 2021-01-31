Menu
Qld quarantine ‘ramped up’ as WA goes into lockdown

by Jessica Marszalek
31st Jan 2021 7:01 PM
Travellers arriving from Perth and surrounding areas will need to go into 14-days mandatory hotel quarantine from 6pm Sunday night.

Queensland Health announced the new hotspot following a case of locally-acquired COVID-19 in Western Australia.

The state has been plunged into a five-day lockdown after a security guard working in hotel quarantine in Perth test positive to coronavirus.

 

 

"Anyone who has been in Metropolitan Perth, Peel or the South West regions of WA who arrives in Queensland from 6pm tonight will be required to go into 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine," the statement said.

Acting Premier Steven Miles said border restrictions were being "ramped up to protect Queenslanders".

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said time frames may change as more information was received about the WA outbreak.

"If you're already in Queensland and you have been to Perth or the surrounding areas since January 26, please get tested and isolate until get a negative result," Ms D'Ath said.

"Depending on testing clinic times, you may want to isolate in your accommodation and seek a test tomorrow morning.

"Please do not go out into the community except to get tested, and then isolate until you get a negative result.

"I am calling on all Queenslanders to keep up the good work, make sure you're following the health advice, particularly around check-in processes when you're out in the community."

 

Originally published as Qld quarantine 'ramped up' as WA goes into lockdown

