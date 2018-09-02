Premier pulls Katter funding after call for Final Solution

KAP State leader Robbie Katter is yet to respond to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement she will withdraw funding from the party.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will strip funding from Katter's Australian Party in the wake of Fraser Anning's controversial speech.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would 'denounce' the KAP for sticking by the Queensland senator following his maiden speech in federal Parliament last month where he talked about the 'final solution'.

The speech prompted outrage with many suggesting the phrase used by Mr Anning was most commonly associated with the Nazi's stance on race.

The Premier said Mr Anning's comments were abhorrent and counter to the most basic human rights, including equality and freedom from discrimination.

She will withdraw additional funding for staff that had previously been allocated to the KAP.

"To believe, as we do, in equality and basic human rights means we do not merely support their existence," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We stand up and call out those who would rip them away.

"No one uses the words 'final solution' except in sorrow, anger and shame."

Ms Palaszczuk said people had the right to free speech in Australia's parliaments but that was not free of consequence or responsibility.

"So, because his party will not denounce him, I denounce his party and I withdraw the additional staff I granted to the Katter's Australian Party," she said.

"That party tolerates the intolerable and defends the indefensible and I will not be a part of it."