A Brisbane man died five days after being battered during an attack by four teenagers
Crime

Qld man badly beaten for smokes and phone

by Cheryl Goodenough
29th Nov 2019 3:36 PM

A Brisbane man died five days after being battered during an attack by four teenagers who stole his cigarettes and phone, a court has heard.

Greg Gardner, 55, was left covered in blood, bruises and abrasions after being beaten in 2017 by the four boys, aged between 14 and 16 at the time.

Mr Gardner's face was so "badly battered" a few days after the robbery it was horrifying, his former partner Shayne McConaghy told the Brisbane Childrens Court on Friday.

bashed man beaten mugged robbery

