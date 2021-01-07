Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A worker at a hotel has tested positive for coronavirus overnight.
A worker at a hotel has tested positive for coronavirus overnight.
Health

Hotel worker tests positive for COVID-19

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2021 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A worker in one of Queensland's quarantine hotels has tested positive to COVID-19.

The worker, believed to be a cleaner, tested positive to the virus overnight.

It's understood the hotel is in Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will address the media about the positive case at 11.30am.

The Department has been contacted for comment.

Neither NSW nor Victoria recorded a COVID-19 case.

NSW reported no local coronavirus cases out of 27,879 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Six cases were reported in hotel quarantine.

Acting Premier John Barilaro this morning said one case from Avalon had emerged this morning outside of the official reporting period.

Victoria's result came as a genomic link was established between a mystery case and the NSW Northern Beaches cluster.

The mystery Vermont South case, which was announced yesterday, may have been acquired at the MCG or Chadstone.

Premier Daniel Andrews returned from holidays to announce the case is linked to the NSW outbreak, and said he would be urging National Cabinet to introduce mandatory testing of international flight crews and daily testing of hotel quarantine staff.

Mr Andrews said a national approach was needed.

 

 

More to come.

Originally published as Qld hotel worker tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coffee set to be poured in Plainland

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coffee set to be poured in Plainland

        Business A new café is set to bring jobs and convenience to Lockyer Valley growth area.

        Miracle cow travels 95+km in 2011 floods, alive to tell tail

        Premium Content Miracle cow travels 95+km in 2011 floods, alive to tell tail

        Offbeat After losing their entire stud herd in the 2011 floods, a Coominya couple received...

        OPINION: Savages Crossing Facebook page sparks debate

        Premium Content OPINION: Savages Crossing Facebook page sparks debate

        Letters to the Editor The creator of Clean up Somerset Waterways and Parklands highlights key issues...

        The day firefighters faced a wall of water

        Premium Content The day firefighters faced a wall of water

        News The most important day in the careers of two Ipswich firefighters is one they never...