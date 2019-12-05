Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A demonstration of a group of people practicing their rights
A demonstration of a group of people practicing their rights
Health

Qld Health ‘fails’ that saw 300 staff strike

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
5th Dec 2019 5:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 300 Queensland Health maintenance staff walked off the job yesterday amid concerns about job ­security, contracting and a "failure" to invest in apprentices and trainees.

The combined industrial ­action between the CFMEU, ETU, AMWU and the Plumbers Union saw carpenters, painters, electricians, plumbers and boilermakers from across the state strike for 24 hours.

Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles. Picture: AAP/Tim Marsden
Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles. Picture: AAP/Tim Marsden

Workers rallied outside the Queensland Health offices in Brisbane's CBD before marching outside 1 William St.

Union officials ended up meeting with Health Minister Steven Miles and Queensland Health Director-General John Wakefield.

CFMEU assistant secretary Jade Ingham said the workers were essential to the smooth and safe running of a hospital.

"This action is not taken lightly, and is in response to Queensland Health's refusal to negotiate meaningfully on key areas of concern, including job security, sham contracting and the failure to invest in apprentices and trainees," he said.

 

A Queensland Health spokesman said that all facilities had procedures to ensure patients received world-class care during the strike.

More Stories

queensland health strike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Support services on offer for fire-affected residents

        Support services on offer for fire-affected residents

        Community Counselling is being offered to residents in the wake of devastating bushfires in the region.

        FOOTY FEVER: Big game coming to small town

        premium_icon FOOTY FEVER: Big game coming to small town

        Rugby League A small Somerset town is soon to become the site of a rugby league A-grade...

        FULL LIST: Follow Somerset Christmas Lights Trail

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Follow Somerset Christmas Lights Trail

        Community Somerset’s annual Christmas Lights Trail is lit up again, so here’s the list of...

        HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar above 40 degrees

        premium_icon HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar above 40 degrees

        News Your airconditioner will become your best friend for the next few days.