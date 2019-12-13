Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Politics

Government is powerless to stop water mining

by Michael Doyle
13th Dec 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

The Queensland government says it is powerless to stop water being sucked from a Gold Coast mountain where a school is running out of water.

Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.

The state government is facing community calls to intervene, but says it doesn't have the authority to curb water extraction from the region unless a water shortage is declared.

drought queensland government tamborine mountain state school water water mining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        News The community has faced drought and fires, but despite the challenges, it has pulled through

        Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        premium_icon Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        News Brisbane mother, daughter honoured with candlelight vigil

        Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        premium_icon Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        News This week's storms have been welcomed with open arms.

        Calls for federal funding to fix failing water bores

        premium_icon Calls for federal funding to fix failing water bores

        News Non-functioning bores in the drought stricken Lockyer Valley could be brought back...