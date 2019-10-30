Qld Governor visits Lockyer Valley school in wake of fires

SPECIAL VISIT: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and his wife Kaye addressed students and staff at the school, acknowledging the school's role as a hub for firefighting efforts during the bushfires.

THE students and staff of a small Lockyer Valley primary school were visited by a special guest in the wake of recent fires nearby.

During the Glen Rock fires, the grounds of Mount Sylvia State School became a hub for fire fighting efforts.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and his wife Kaye addressed students and staff at the school on Monday afternoon, acknowledging the school’s role as a hub for firefighting efforts during the bushfires.

Mt Sylvia State School principal Mark Thompson said it was the Lockyer Valley Regional Council who had organised the visit, so Mr de Jersey could see the area affected by the fire.

“The official party of His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey and Mrs de Jersey arrived at the school on Monday with Ms Tanya Milligan and council’s manager of disaster co-ordination Mr Peter Hillcoat,” Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thompson, school captain Ella Metcalf and vice-captains Bronte Bauer and Clare Fedrick met the governor and his wife at the front gate and welcomed them to the school.

After an address, Mrs de Jersey was given a tour of the school’s library.

“Mrs Maguire, a well-respected and long-term staff member at Mount Sylvia, provided Mrs de Jersey with a tour of the school library as Mrs de Jersey previously worked as a librarian and was keen to see the school’s library resource,” Mr Thompson said.

“Mrs de Jersey was impressed at how well Mrs Maguire resourced and presented the library at a small rural school.”

Fires beginning from a single lightning strike blazed out of control for more than four weeks in Glen Rock National Park, with crews fighting day and night to extinguish it.