Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
File: Scott Powick Newscorp
File: Scott Powick Newscorp
Crime

Qld cop charged with failing to social distance

by Thomas Chamberlin
16th Apr 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Queensland Police Service today confirmed to The Courier-Mail an officer had received a COVID-19 fine for failing to comply with social-distancing rules and travelling for non-essential business when they were off duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability the Queensland Police Service (QPS) can confirm that one officer has been issued with an infringement notice relating to COVID-19," a statement said.

"The Northern Police Region constable has received a $1,334 fine for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer (CHO).

 

 

"Police will allege the officer failed to comply with the social-distancing rules and travelling for non- essential business on Friday, April 10, whilst off-duty.

"The QPS continues to enforce the directions of the Chief Health Officer as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of Coronavirus."

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown police qld crime qld police restrictions social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEADLINE: Hawks’ coach hopeful to recommence 2020 season

        premium_icon DEADLINE: Hawks’ coach hopeful to recommence 2020 season

        Sport The Hawks’ A-grade coach knew he was in for a challenging year, but didn’t anticipate this curveball.

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight

        Deputy mayor yet to be chosen for Lockyer council

        premium_icon Deputy mayor yet to be chosen for Lockyer council

        News The position of deputy mayor will be decided later this week at the newly-elected...

        JOBS: 10 positions up for grabs right now

        premium_icon JOBS: 10 positions up for grabs right now

        News Despite the ongoing pandemic situation, there are many jobs available throughout...