Qld cannabis industry on a high

Queensland is the green state, with more medical marijuana prescriptions approved than almost all other states and territories combined.

There have been almost 34,000 approvals issued in the state in the past four years, compared to 18,500 in NSW and 14,000 in Victoria.

The Australian Medical Cannabis Association says it is likely due to there being more clinics and prescribers in the state compared to other jurisdictions.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien, who has a large medical cannabis manufacturer in his electorate, said it could provide fertile ground for creating a booming export industry for Queensland.

Federal Government data revealed the number of special access category B approvals issued in the four years to October 31.

The number of approvals in Queensland are on par with NSW, Victoria, South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Northern Territory combined, while WA recorded 5681 approvals.

Australian Medicinal Cannabis Association general manager Gail Wiseman said the high number of approvals was likely due to more medicinal cannabis clinics being set up in the state.

"With doctors who are knowledgeable and focused with respect to medicinal cannabis and the SAS process, prescriptions from such clinics may be more prolific as a whole than in other states," she said.

Brisbane-based PlantMed medicinal cannabis clinic director Dr John Teh said as well as access to clinics, patients and general practitioners in Queensland were becoming more open to the use of medical marijuana.

"As more GPs are becoming open to trying the medication, you will see public access growing," he said.

"Public and professional opinion is softening, as they see people they know getting help, brothers, sisters, parents … once they see grandma is not high all day, but is getting help from it."

He said some of the most common reasons for prescription included for pain, epilepsy, anxiety, depression, where conventional medicines had not worked.

Mr O'Brien said a strong demand could lead to increased production volume at lower cost per unit, which would help developing medical marijuana products as an export industry.

"If Queensland can capture the lead position within Australia, it will have an advantage in seeking overseas markets," he said.

