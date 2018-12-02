Sunday Fires: Mercury rising to fuel state's fire crisis

QUEENSLANDERS have been warned to prepare for an unprecedented heatwave today, with temperatures expected to soar to 45C in some regional centres.

The conditions will push the bushfire risk in many parts of the state even higher.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

There is a complete fire ban for south-east Queensland residents

There is a complete fire ban for central Queensland residents

There is a complete fire ban for Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast

Almost 110 fires continue to burn around Queensland, with conditions expected to worsen with today's extreme heat and strong winds - as well as a risk of dry lightning strikes.

The weather bureau is also monitoring a low-pressure system in the northern Coral Sea, which it says has a more than 50 per cent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone today.

FIRE WARNINGS AND ALERTS

WIEAMBILLA: The previous bushfire warning has changed. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Robbos Road, Mary Road, Wains Road and Chinchilla Tara Road, Wieambilla. Firefighters have contained the fire and will continue to monitor the area. Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

There is a bushfire in Finch Hatton and Kowari Gorge. You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes. Currently as at 5am Sunday 2 December, a bushfire is travelling from the Pioneer Valley in a west, south west direction towards the top of the Clarke Range. Fire crews will continue to work throughout the day to contain the fire. CARMILA: there is a bushfire in Carmila. You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes. Currently as at 5.05am Sunday 2 December, a bushfire is burning near Carmila West Road, travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Barbours Road and Leichardt Creek Road. Carmila West Road, Ilbilbie Road, Gibberland Road, Tierawoomba Road and surrounds will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Fire crews remain working in the area and water bombing operations will continue throughout the day.

"It's a very uncertain situation and impacts on the Queensland coast are hard to predict at this stage," state manager Bruce Gunn said.

George Bird is the first fatality from Queensland’s bushfires.

The heatwave warning came as the state suffered its first bushfire-related fatality.

A 21-year-old man died in Rolleston in the Central Highlands, about 150km south of Emerald on Friday night.

The young man, who was named last night by Channel 7 as George Bird, was using a chainsaw on his family property to clear a fire break when a tree fell on him, trapping him.

A reprieve in conditions early yesterday compared to previous days allowed firefighters to establish new containment lines and mop up around fires burning across the state.

However Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing said despite the slight improvement in conditions, there were still above average temperatures and increased fire danger.

Authorities said 400 vehicles remained on the ground supported by 20 aircraft, with 410 helpers from interstate tirelessly working beside the local firefighters.

QFES last night reinstated a fire ban for the Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast local government areas for today.

The two Central Queensland fires burning in Deepwater and Eungella are still of serious concern, with residents being told to watch and act.

"They are still the two main fires in central Queensland for us," Mr Wassing said.

"This is in terms of both the size and intensity of fire behaviour we are getting and the fact that they continue to impact on small communities in and around that fire."

A fire on north Stradbroke Island is also of concern due to the terrain, although there is no threat to properties.

Mr Wassing said a fire at Carnarvon Gorge had authorities on high alert, especially due to the looming threat of dry storms in the region today.

"We are seeing very severe fire weather in the southwest combined with dry storms. That's obviously a concern for us where there is then the risk of new fires starting," he said.

Speaking from Finch Hatton, west of Mackay, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned Queenslanders to be on high alert today.

"We still have over 100 fires throughout our state and I'd like to make a big plea to all Queenslanders (for) tomorrow," she said.

"We are going to be facing again an unprecedented heatwave and it's going to impact right across our state."

A fire rages near Rangfed Rd at Eungella. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

Four homes have been confirmed destroyed in the Deepwater region, although many have been saved due to the efforts of fire crews.

Many sheds and vehicles have also been destroyed.

The weather bureau was last night indicating no reprieve or return to normal conditions until possibly Wednesday, Mr Wassing said.

The state's chief health officer yesterday urged Queenslanders to stay inside and keep cool as today reached record-breaking temperatures.

Doctor Sonya Bennett warned people died during heatwaves.

She said the heatwave should not be ignored and stressed it was important for people to stay cool and hydrated - and make sure others were doing the same.

"I think we in Queensland think we're used it, that it's always hot," she said.

"But this is unusual weather. It's very, very hot and records are being broken.

"Heat does kill people."

Dr Bennett said the elderly, babies, breastfeeding mothers, people with chronic illnesses, those who were overweight or obese and people taking certain types of medication, such as fluid tablets, were particularly at risk during extreme hot weather.

She said heavy sweating, dark urine and feeling nauseated, dizzy or light-headed were all signs of dehydration.

Mr Gunn said many November temperature records had been broken and hot conditions were set to continue throughout the week.

"(Today) is another day of vigilance required," he said.

"We are expecting an increase in the fire danger for especially the southeastern quarter of the state going to severe fire danger levels and that includes Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Maranoa and Warrego and inland parts of the southeast coast and Wide Bay area.

"This is due to a trough system … the increased wind conditions combined with the heat and already dry fuel state means conditions are back into the severe level."