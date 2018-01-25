QCWA hall to be cleared for loos

HISTORIC HALL: Upper Lockyer Withcott QCWA vice president Ruby Jensen said the little building had served the town well.

IT'S the end of an era for what many consider to be a community institution, as the Withcott QCWA hall has been slated for removal in favour of a public rest stop.

Upper Lockyer Withcott QCWA branch president Ruby Jensen said though the building had historically been integral to the town, it was rarely used anymore.

"It's a good move because we don't do a lot of things here at the hall these days, only our meetings,” she said.

"We used to get quite a lot of bookings; voting for elections, church meetings, karate and ballet and all those sorts of lessons would happen here.

"For many years, we were the only hall in Withcott until the school and churches were built with their own halls.”

The hall's removal would be the fourth time the building has hit the road since its construction in 1920.

It was relocated in 1932 to Postman Ridge before it was moved again to be the Upper Lockyer State School. With the school's closure in 1968, the hall was acquired by the QCWA in 1969.

Extensions were made to the hall in 1984 and it was sold to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council in 2010, which has proposed a public toilet block and rest facilities for the site.

Withcott man Darcy O'Brien, who remembered taking karate classes at the hall as a child, believed the stop would benefit the town.

"Honestly, I'm not sure it gets used as much these days... most of the community activities are on at the sports centre now,” he said. "I'd hate to see the (QCWA) ladies upset if they were put out but if it's helping truckies and families pull up and rest safely, I don't really have a problem with it.”

The council is seeking expressions of interest for the hall's removal. Submiss- ions are due January 31 and works must be completed by February 28. Call 54684967 for details.

The branch will meet again at the Withcott Sports Complex on February 12.