Rescue chopper called, three suffer fire-related injuries

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is on its way to Lowmead to treat three people for fire-related injuries.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is on its way to Lowmead to treat three people for fire-related injuries. Mike Knott BUN100719RACQ4

UPDATE 7.00PM

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he suffered suspected smoke inhalation late this afternoon.

It's believed he was fighting fires.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene north of Bundaberg just after 4pm.

Conditions in the region were extremely smokey, a spokesperson said.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on the scene when the chopper arrived.

The man was assessed by LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor.

UPDATE 5.10pm:

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew is flying to Lowmead to assist three people with fire-related injuries.

The rescue helicopter is flying to Lowmead from the Sunshine Coast.

A critical care doctor is on board.

Earlier 4.20pm:

TWO people are being treated for burns and another for a medical condition at Lowmead Hotel.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the hotel at 3.21pm to treat two men and a woman who are suffering fire-related injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

She said a man in his 50s has suffered superficial burns to his arms, face and neck and smoke inhalation.

She said a woman in her 60s has minor burns to the face and a man in his 50s has suffered a medical condition.

It comes as dozens of firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Lowmead.