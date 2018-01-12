Community Q-and-A: Briony Sommers on happiness in Helidon

Suburb of Residence: Helidon

Occupation: Home duties

Age: 45

Marital Status: Single

What have you enjoyed most about joining the Helidon Progress Association? I like the behind-the-scenes planning and implementing things.

Why did you decide to join in the first place? I was asked to help out at the 2017 Helidon Heritage Fair and enjoyed it.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? Actor Ian Rawlings from Sons and Daughters and Neighbours, who was my Grade 3 teacher's brother and he helped out the school on various outings and activities in his spare time. I also met Chopper Reid in September 2008. I was on a shopping tour in Melbourne with my mum, and at the restaurant we stopped at for lunch, Chopper was drinking at. Most of the shopping tour people had a individual photo and chat to him.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? First and foremost is the birth of my rascals, my boy and girl twins. They are my world. Secondly, when I was a teenager, I entered three consecutive Youth of the Year quests and placed every time. The first year, 1985 when I was 12, I won the junior youth prize with my talk on the "America's Cup" Yacht Race. The second year, 1986 aged 13, I was junior runner-up with my talk on the " S.A. 150th Bicentennial". The third year, I won the senior youth prize with my talk on the "Australian Grand Prix." All of these placings were state level in South Australia and then I went to national level for interstate judging. Unfortunately I didn't place at nationals, but it started me off in public speaking. The Youth of the Year Quests were run by the incorporation Parents Without Partners, which my mum was a member of.

What's the best advice you've ever received? I have received lots of advice over the years, some I wish I had listened and acted upon and some I cant remember. But the thing that has always stuck with me through life is "every action has a reaction - choose your paths wisely not foolishly."

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? One world united together. No division amongst nationalities. We are all world citizens and everyone is equal.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? Depends on the day, and who I am associating with on that day, but in general, I feel more like a 30-year-old than a 45-year-old. I have always been young at heart, active and I love to live life.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Basketball, water- skiing, wind surfing and abseiling as recreational sports. I've played basketball for about 18 years with the Salvation Army Basketball Association - I love the fastness of the game and being able to travel the whole court. I learnt water skiing from a young age on the Murray River near our property and loved it. I love photography and I have been known to get crafty - I'm always making or crafting stuff for the kids for their costumes and things.

What is your happiest childhood memory? I have many. I had a very good childhood, and I am trying to do the same for my children. Most of my memories are of being on outings with family. Some include climbing Ayers Rock (Uluru), hugging trees with my nan for "energy", having two desserts (on numerous occasions - one as an entrée and then the other after a meal!), rowing out to our moored boat and then cruising the river and sea, and the fun sibling mischief I'd get my brothers to do - I'm the oldest! It was awesome just being able to be a child, and a privilege that my family was able to provide a loving, stable, fun enjoyable environment.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? I have a couple. I love visiting all the parks and playgrounds with my children - it would be better if the district/region had a water play park area though. I am a water baby, I've always grown up around water, except when I moved to the Lockyer Valley and there isn't much water around.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Buy a house, a speedboat decked with skiing gear, give each of my six siblings some, send my parents on a holiday, take my rascals on a cruise, donate a portion to a worthy charity or cause, invest some, see if I could help relieve any financial pressure of friends, and use some to see a young person fulfill their dreams and make a start in life.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? My Papa. He passed away nearly four years ago. He was my hero, my idol, my rock. I was gifted with his community spirit, and also his business skills. His morals and support in life has made me a better person.

So, who are you really? Why not tell us about yourself and be part of the Gatton Star's Q&A? Just answer 10 simple questions about yourself and send a couple of relevant photos. Want to get involved? Email news@gattonstar.com.au and we will send you some questions.