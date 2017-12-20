Suburb of Residence: Wivenhoe Pocket.

Occupation: Owner Paul Computers and president of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association.

Age: Ancient (68).

Marital Status: Very happily married.

What have you enjoyed most about establishing the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association? Turning people on to the amazing tourism asset we have just one hour from Brisbane.

Why did you decide to do it in the first place? I'm not sure I had a choice. Three years ago, the Brisbane Valley Rail trail was incomplete, underused, unloved and badly in need of an advocate. Somehow it chose me.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? I've met a few, but I once stood in a supermarket queue with Joanna Lumley of Ab Fab fame, politely pretending I didn't recognise her (I always think it's a bit rude to intrude on someone's personal space just because they're famous).

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Achieving the $3.4 million funding to complete the final section of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail from Toogoolawah to Moore. It was an amazing feeling. I'm just the front man for an amazing team and we had done it.

What's the best advice you've ever received? Don't let the naysayers get you down.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? Human-induced climate change is very real. We need to deal with it.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? 60. Cycling keeps me young at heart and reasonably fit.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation? Cycling on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, of course.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? I love the town of Esk, it's so beautiful, nestled in the valley between the mountains. The people are friendly, and it has some great cafes and places to eat.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Buy a big property with hills and turn it into a great mountain-biking park as a supplement to the rail trail.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? Nelson Mandela - despite everything that was done to him, he was such a wise and compassionate human being. He was a great leader. To quote him, "for to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others”.