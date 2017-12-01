Community Q&A

ALWAYS SERVING: Trevor Tootell is always ready and eager to help his community, whether it be through the Lowood RSL sub-branch, as a JP or in any other way he can.

Suburb of Residence: Kensington Grove.

Occupation: Retired.

Age: 65.

Marital Status: Married for 41 years.

What have you enjoyed most about being part of the Lowood RSL sub-branch? The camaraderie, friendship and the opportunity to work with like-minded members of the ex-service community.

Why did you decide to join the group in the first place? Two reasons mainly; firstly to be able to give something back to the ex-service community by helping those ex-servicemen and women who need and deserve some assistance after they themselves have given so much. Also to complement my service to the community as a Justice of the Peace.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? Bart Cummings, Lee Freedman and T J Smith, when I worked as a Security Guard in Sydney. Also Sir Peter Cosgrove and Les Hiddins (The Bush Tucker Man), when I was serving in the Army.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? My family and my 20 years service in the armed forces.

What's the best advice you've ever received? Same three things as most my age: treat others as you would have them treat you; if you don't have anything constructive to say don't say anything; be honest in your dealings with others.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? Hunger, disease and peace.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? Some days I feel like I'm 35 or 40. Then other days I really feel my age or older. However recognising and accepting our true age is the biggest battle of our lives.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Fishing, because I enjoy the competition between myself and the fish. Not that I'm much good at catching.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Holidays at my parents' beach house in Little Toogoom, Qld. Collecting yabbies in the evening, and then fishing early in the mornings, and fresh-caught whiting for breakfast.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? The whole district. There's lots of attractions and plenty to keep one occupied.

What would you do if you won the lotto? Make sure my family is as secure as possible, buy a new bus and donate it to our sub-branch, and do something nice for my wife.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? That's easy. My father, deceased now, but he worked hard all his life, never really complained, provided for his family, and supported the community in many ways. Also my mother and my wife.

